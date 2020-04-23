Efforts on to trace infection source of two COVID-19 patients in HP's Hamirpur

No fresh case of COVID-19 has been reported from Himachal Pradesh's Hamirpur district even as the source of the virus is being traced of two persons tested positive a few days ago, Deputy Commissioner Harikesh Meena said on Thursday. As many as 462 out of 534 samples sent for COVID-19 tests from Hamirpur district have been found negative, he added. While 14 samples have been replicated, the reports of 58 samples is awaited, the DC said.

The sources of the virus and the travel history were being traced of two persons in Hamirpur who had tested positive a few days ago. For this, monitoring teams of the health department are working together with police, local administration and panchayats, he added. So far, 445 people have been investigated in their primary and secondary contacts and reports of close relatives and contacts have also come out as negative, Meena further said.

A special screening campaign was conducted in containment and buffer zones of Hamirpur and Nadaun sub-divisions respectively, he added. The deputy commissioner said screening of 72,211 people across the district was completed so far under the special active campaign after two positive cases were reported.

The total number of coronavirus cases in the state stands at 41. PTI CORR DJI HDA.

