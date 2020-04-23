Left Menu
Development News Edition

Efforts on to trace infection source of two COVID-19 patients in HP's Hamirpur

PTI | Hamirpur | Updated: 23-04-2020 22:05 IST | Created: 23-04-2020 22:05 IST
Efforts on to trace infection source of two COVID-19 patients in HP's Hamirpur

No fresh case of COVID-19 has been reported from Himachal Pradesh's Hamirpur district even as the source of the virus is being traced of two persons tested positive a few days ago, Deputy Commissioner Harikesh Meena said on Thursday. As many as 462 out of 534 samples sent for COVID-19 tests from Hamirpur district have been found negative, he added. While 14 samples have been replicated, the reports of 58 samples is awaited, the DC said.

The sources of the virus and the travel history were being traced of two persons in Hamirpur who had tested positive a few days ago. For this, monitoring teams of the health department are working together with police, local administration and panchayats, he added. So far, 445 people have been investigated in their primary and secondary contacts and reports of close relatives and contacts have also come out as negative, Meena further said.

A special screening campaign was conducted in containment and buffer zones of Hamirpur and Nadaun sub-divisions respectively, he added. The deputy commissioner said screening of 72,211 people across the district was completed so far under the special active campaign after two positive cases were reported.

The total number of coronavirus cases in the state stands at 41. PTI CORR DJI HDA.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Sherlock Season 5 cancellation rumour, What latest updates we have

Birth of 'Snowman' at edge of solar system

Kotak Mahindra Bank's board approves fundraising proposal; to raise about Rs 7,500 crore

Withdraw export duty on non-metallurgical grade bauxite: FIMI

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

SIDBI to provide special liquidity for on-lending to MSMEs

Small Industries Development Bank of India Sidbi on Thursday said it will provide special liquidity to banks, non-banking financial companies NBFCs and microfinance institutions for on-lending to micro, small and medium enterprises that are...

French coronavirus death toll close to 22,000 -ministry

The number of people who have died from coronavirus infection in France rose by 516 to 21,856 on Thursday, the health ministry said in a statement.The 2.4 increase was slightly slower than on Wednesday and Thursday, when the death toll incr...

Stop cheap politics, join hands with govt in fighting coronavirus: BJP tells Cong

Accusing the Congress of deliberately trying to create divisions in the society, the BJP on Thursday asked the opposition party not to practice cheap and small politics but come together with the Union government in fighting the coronavirus...

On 'very, very sad day,' U.S. House to pass coronavirus aid as unemployment soars

The U.S. House of Representatives returned to Washington on Thursday to pass a 484 billion coronavirus relief bill, funding small businesses and hospitals and pushing the total spending response to the crisis to an unprecedented nearly 3 tr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020