Left Menu
Development News Edition

After 7-hour drama, cop who opened fire brought down from roof of Jhargram SP's office

PTI | Jhargram | Updated: 23-04-2020 22:45 IST | Created: 23-04-2020 22:45 IST
After 7-hour drama, cop who opened fire brought down from roof of Jhargram SP's office

A junior constable who was on duty at the roof of a two-storied building that houses the Jhargram Superintendent of Police's office fired several shots on Thursday, triggering panic in the area, before he finally came down after an over-seven-hour-long drama, following pleas from his parents, officials said. The constable, identified as Binod Kumar, was on sentry duty since 11 am on the roof of the building in Jhargram town in West Bengal. The building is in a complex in which the offices of the SP, additional SP, and the district armoury are located, a senior police officer said.

He suddenly started firing from his automatic rifle around 1.30 pm, he said. Police personnel soon cordoned off the area to prevent any person from getting shot, even as the roads were deserted owing to the coronavirus-related lockdown.

No one was injured in the incident, the official said. Senior police officers, including SP Amitkumar Bharat Rathod, tried to persuade the constable to come down and talk to them if he had any grievances, but he refused.

Finally, his parents were brought from their village and following pleadings by them, the constable came down after keeping the rifle on the roof around 9 pm, the official said. The reason for the constable taking to firing is yet to be known, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Sherlock Season 5 cancellation rumour, What latest updates we have

Birth of 'Snowman' at edge of solar system

Kotak Mahindra Bank's board approves fundraising proposal; to raise about Rs 7,500 crore

Withdraw export duty on non-metallurgical grade bauxite: FIMI

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Work opportunities should be given to artists hit by lockdown: Rajasthan governor

Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra on Thursday expressed concern over the financial condition of artists due to the COVID-19 lockdown and said the central and state governments should give them work opportunities. During a video conference wi...

UK economy crumbling under coronavirus strain; questions mount over lockdown exit

The United Kingdoms economy is crumbling under the strain of the coronavirus lockdown and government borrowing is soaring to the highest levels in peacetime history, increasing pressure on the government to set out an exit strategy. Prime M...

Anti-Covid fight: Drones being used to to disinfect Varanasi

Amid the country-wide, anti-corona fight, specially designed drones have been pressed into service to disinfect Varanasi, the Prime Minister Narendra Modis Lok Sabha constituency, said the office of Principal Scientific Adviser on Thursday....

Coronavirus may cut wine sales in Europe by half - OIV

The closure of bars and restaurants to contain the spread of the new coronavirus has slashed global wine sales and winemakers revenues in Europe could be cut in half, the International Organisation of Vine and Wine OIV said on Thursday. Whi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020