Left Menu
Development News Edition

Anti-Covid fight: Drones being used to to disinfect Varanasi

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-04-2020 23:05 IST | Created: 23-04-2020 23:05 IST
Anti-Covid fight: Drones being used to to disinfect Varanasi

Amid the country-wide, anti-corona fight, specially designed drones have been pressed into service to disinfect Varanasi, the Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Lok Sabha constituency, said the office of Principal Scientific Adviser on Thursday. Hs novel disinfection measure would soon be replicated in other cities of the country, the PSA office said. A statement by the PSA's office said it has collaborated with Invest India, the country's National Investment Promotion Agency through the AGNIi Mission, and Invest India's Business Immunity Platform (BIP) - to facilitate the use of specially designed drones to sanitise Varanasi against the coronavirus.

The Invest India’s BIP is designed as a comprehensive resource to help businesses and investors get real-time updates on India's active response to COVID-19. Accelerating Growth of New India's Innovations or AGNIi is a national initiative under the guidance and support of the PSA, with an aim to support the ongoing efforts to boost the innovation ecosystem in the country. The statement said using drones, authorities could spray disinfectant over large, crowded, vulnerable urban areas by protecting city-dwellers from Covid-19, while reducing human contact to keep frontline workers safe.

Helping Garuda Aerospace, a Chennai-based drone startup, has been roped in for this, it said. “Drone operations in Varanasi have just commenced. The team will now extend similar capabilities to more cities across India,” it said. PTI PR RAX RAX.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Birth of 'Snowman' at edge of solar system

Vodafone-Idea shares jump 15 pc as Vodafone Group makes about Rs 1,530 cr accelerated payment

IndiGo CEO Ronojoy Dutta rolls back pay cut in April salary of employees; says decision taken in deference to govt wishes.

EXCLUSIVE-Two SpiceJet lessors in talks to reclaim planes over missed payments - sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

EXCLUSIVE-Argentina plans higher local oil price to protect sector amid rout -sources

Argentina plans to issue a decree setting a higher local oil barrel price to protect the domestic industry from being further decimated by a collapse in global prices and slumping fuel demand due to the coronavirus pandemic, two industry so...

Russia's lockdown surveillance measures need regulating, rights groups say

Expanding surveillance measures to police Russias coronavirus lockdown, including the use of facial recognition technology and collection of personal data, need regulating to ensure they are temporary and proportionate, two rights groups sa...

COVID-19 training prog for healthcare professionals from SAARC meant for collaborating: MEA

A training programme on management of coronavirus pandemic for healthcare professionals from SAARC countries is meant for connecting, collaborating and exchange of best practises for combatting the infection, the External Affairs Ministry s...

Facebook gets rid of 'pseudoscience' ad-targeting category

Facebook Inc has removed pseudoscience as an option for advertisers who want to target audiences, a category available until this week even as the worlds largest social media network vowed to curb misinformation about the COVID-19 pandemic....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020