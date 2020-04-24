Tripura becomes coronavirus-free state after 2nd case tests negative: CM

Left Menu
PTI | Agartala | Updated: 24-04-2020 01:10 IST | Created: 24-04-2020 01:10 IST
Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb on Thursday said the state has become coronavirus- free after its second COVID-19 patient tested negative. "UPDATE! The Second corona patient of Tripura has been found NEGATIVE after consecutive tests. Hence our State has become Corona free. I request everyone to maintain Social distancing and follow Government guidelines. Stay Home Stay Safe," the chief minister tweeted.

Tripura's first COVID-19 patient, a woman from Udaipur town in Gomati district, who returned from Guwahati right before lockdown, had tested positive for the coronavirus infection on April 6. She recovered and was released from isolation on April 16. She was later shifted to a quarantine centre at Gomati district, approximately 50 km from here.

A Tripura State Rifles (TSR) jawan had also tested positive for COVID-19 at Damcherra in North Tripura on April 16. He was later admitted at GB Pant Hospital here, where he tested negative for the virus on Thursday. State Education Minister and Cabinet Spokesperson, Ratan Lal Nath told a press conference that the patient would undergo another test and he will be released if the report turns out to be negative.

Tripura now has 111 coronavirus suspects under surveillance and 227 others have been placed under home quarantine..

