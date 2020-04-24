Left Menu
COVID-19: Goa govt to provide thermal guns to industries

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 24-04-2020 14:01 IST | Created: 24-04-2020 14:01 IST
Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Friday said the government will provide all necessary infrastructure, including thermal guns and screening devices, to industries to fully resume their operations in the state. The Goa government granted conditional permits to industrial estates in the state, which have started operating in phases since April 20, after all COVID-19 patients in the state had recovered.

Industries should take proper precautions in order to prevent the spread of the disease, Sawant said, adding that it was mandatory for all industrial compounds to use thermal guns for screening at their entrances. "Employees will be allowed to return to work only after getting their temperature checked," he said.

The state government had procured thermal screening devices so that even small industrial units can resume operations after installing them at their gates, the Chief Minister said. Sawant spoke to reporters after visiting the North Goa district hospital at Mapusa along with state Port Minister Michael Lobo.

Goa had detected seven cases of COVID-19 and all patients have recovered from the infection..

