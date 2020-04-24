Left Menu
Delhi Police appeals people to offer prayers at home during Ramzan

In the backdrop of COVID-19 pandemic, Delhi Police on Friday appealed people to offer prayers and have 'sehri' (pre-dawn meal) at their homes during the holy month of Ramzan.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-04-2020 16:37 IST | Created: 24-04-2020 16:37 IST
MS Randhawa, Delhi Police PRO (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

In the backdrop of COVID-19 pandemic, Delhi Police on Friday appealed people to offer prayers and have 'sehri' (pre-dawn meal) at their homes during the holy month of Ramzan. "I wish people on Ramzan. I appeal to people to offers prayers and have 'sehri' (pre-dawn meal) at home during the holy month. Azaan should be offered as per the guidelines of the National Green Tribunal. Please do not venture out of your homes during the lockdown," MS Randhawa, Delhi Police PRO said in a video message.

Randhawa also urged people to not violate lockdown guidelines and continue their cooperation with Delhi Police in the fight against COVID-19. Ramzan, the holy Islamic month of fasting and prayers, is being observed from today at some places while it will begin tomorrow for others. The start of Ramzan is decided as per moon sighting.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had on March 24 announced a 21-day nationwide lockdown as a precautionary measure to contain the spread of COVID-19. Later, the lockdown was extended till May 3. (ANI)

