Left Menu
Development News Edition

Priest outfit calls for special prayer on Akshaya Tritiya

PTI | Mathura | Updated: 24-04-2020 18:24 IST | Created: 24-04-2020 18:24 IST
Priest outfit calls for special prayer on Akshaya Tritiya

The Akhil Bharatiya Teerth Purohit Mahasabha has given a call for holding special prayer on Akshaya Tritiya on Sunday for containing and eliminating the novel coronavirus pandemic. "Since neither any vaccine has been developed so far, nor any set treatment is underway, the only alternative is to seek divine blessings to counter it," Mahesh Pathak, president of the outfit, told reporters on Friday.

He claimed that religious activities like yagna had played a "crucial role" in the past to contain any national calamity. "Maintaining lockdown, organise special prayer in temples of your area on Akshaya Tritiya for containing COVID-19," Pathak said, as he revealed the directions given to members through a circular.

Pathak said Teerth priests all over country were badly hit by financial crunch due to the lockdown. "Unfortunately neither the Union nor the state governments have declared any special relief to Teerth priests so far," he added. PTI CORR HMB

TRENDING

Birth of 'Snowman' at edge of solar system

IndiGo CEO Ronojoy Dutta rolls back pay cut in April salary of employees; says decision taken in deference to govt wishes.

Vodafone-Idea shares jump 15 pc as Vodafone Group makes about Rs 1,530 cr accelerated payment

EXCLUSIVE-Two SpiceJet lessors in talks to reclaim planes over missed payments - sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

World leaders launch WHO COVID-19 plan, but U.S. not involved

Global leaders joined the World Health Organization WHO on Friday to launch an initiative to accelerate work on drugs, tests and vaccines against COVID-19 and to share them around the world. French President Emmanuel Macron and European Com...

Jiashankar discusses coronavirus crisis with Qatari FM

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar had a telephonic conversation with his Qatari counterpart, Khalid bin Khalifa bin Abdulaziz Al Thani, during which he thanked the latter for taking care of Indian community during coronavirus crisis. A...

NCLT asks Delhi Gymkhana Club to file reply on Centre's plea seeking management control

The National Company Law Tribunal on Friday asked Delhi Gymkhana Club Limited to file its reply on a petition by the Central government seeking a change in the facilitys management and appoint 15 nominees as administrators. The tribunal ask...

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street opens higher on signs of lockdown easing

U.S. stock markets jumped at the open on Friday as some states prepared to relax curbs imposed to contain the coronavirus outbreak, with a surprise rise in orders for U.S.-made capital goods adding to the gains.The Dow Jones Industrial Aver...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020