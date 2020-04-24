Coronavirus lockdown: Ramzan begins, Walajah Big Mosque remains closed in Chennai
The Walajah Big mosque in the Triplicane area remained closed, even as Ramzan began today, due to the nationwide coronavirus lockdown.ANI | Chennai (Tamil Nadu) | Updated: 24-04-2020 18:34 IST | Created: 24-04-2020 18:34 IST
The Walajah Big mosque in the Triplicane area remained closed, even as Ramzan began today, due to the nationwide coronavirus lockdown. Mosques across the country are closed in view of the COVID-19 crisis.
Ramzan, the holy Islamic month of fasting and prayers, is being observed from today at some places while it will begin tomorrow for others. The start of Ramzan is decided as per moon sighting. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had on March 24 announced a 21-day nationwide lockdown as a precautionary measure to contain the spread of COVID-19. Later, the lockdown was extended till May 3. (ANI)
