Punjab CM asks Rajnath Singh to allow retired defence personnel to travel home

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Friday urged Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to grant special permission to defence personnel who have retired from service to return to their home states amid the countrywide lockdown due to coronavirus. In a letter to the defence minister, Singh said that in case it is not feasible to enable their return home immediately, then the Command Headquarters across the country should be directed to take special care of them until these defence personnel are able to get the requisite permissions.

Singh pointed out that Punjab contributes significantly to the strength of the armed forces who are engaged in defending the nation, an official statement said here. Every month, a significant number of defence personnel retire from the services, he said, adding that a large number of them, hailing from Punjab, are unable to come back to the state at present in view of the lockdown, and continue to be stationed in their last place of posting. "Undoubtedly they are facing considerable mental trauma because of the inability to be reunited with their near and dear ones," said the chief minister.