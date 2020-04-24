Army jawan dies in J-K after his service weapon goes off accidentally

Army jawan dies in J-K after his service weapon goes off accidentallyPTI | Srinagar | Updated: 24-04-2020 19:46 IST | Created: 24-04-2020 19:46 IST
An army jawan died of injuries sustained in accidental discharge of his automatic weapon in Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir on Friday, officials said
Havildar Rakesh Kumar, posted at Hirri in Kupwara, got injured when his service weapon accidentally went off at an army camp, the officials said
They said he was taken to military hospital in Drugmulla where he succumbed to injuries.