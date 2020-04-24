Left Menu
Development News Edition

Army jawan dies in J-K after his service weapon goes off accidentally

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 24-04-2020 19:46 IST | Created: 24-04-2020 19:46 IST
Army jawan dies in J-K after his service weapon goes off accidentally

An army jawan died of injuries sustained in accidental discharge of his automatic weapon in Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir on Friday, officials said

Havildar Rakesh Kumar, posted at Hirri in Kupwara, got injured when his service weapon accidentally went off at an army camp, the officials said

They said he was taken to military hospital in Drugmulla where he succumbed to injuries.

TRENDING

Birth of 'Snowman' at edge of solar system

IndiGo CEO Ronojoy Dutta rolls back pay cut in April salary of employees; says decision taken in deference to govt wishes.

Vodafone-Idea shares jump 15 pc as Vodafone Group makes about Rs 1,530 cr accelerated payment

EXCLUSIVE-Two SpiceJet lessors in talks to reclaim planes over missed payments - sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Germans told not to lower guard as lockdown is eased

Germanys coronavirus infection rate needs to fall further - to a few hundred cases a day - before lockdown measures can be eased further, its main public health institution said on Friday.Chancellor Angela Merkel is worried that Germans are...

Action against 3,200 people for violating lockdown norms in Rajasthan

Around 1,350 cases have been registered and action has been taken against 3,200 people for violating the lockdown norms in Rajasthan, said Additional Director General of Police, Crime, BL Soni on Friday. The State is following several restr...

Soccer-Bayern's Coutinho undergoes ankle surgery, out for weeks

Bayern Munich midfielder Philippe Coutinho underwent minor surgery on his right ankle on Friday and will start his rehabilitation programme in about two weeks, the German champions said. The 27-year-old Brazilian, on loan from Barcelona for...

COVID-19 effect: Rajasthan allows factories to operate up to 12 hours a day with reduced workforce

The Rajasthan government has allowed the working time in factories to be increased from 8 hours to 12 hours per day with limited workforce, state Labour Minister Tikaram Jully said on Friday. Rajasthan Factories and Boilers Inspection Depar...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020