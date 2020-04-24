Woman ACP tests coronavirus positive in Ahmedabad

A woman Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) attached to the Ahmedabad city crime branch has tested coronavirus positive, an official said on Friday. So far, 46 police personnel in the city have tested positive for the infection, the official said.

Moreover, around 200 police personnel were also put under home quarantine as a precautionary measure, he said. "Before the woman ACP, a police inspector attached to Khadia police station in the walled (old) city area of Ahmedabad tested positive," Deputy Commissioner of Police, Control Room, Vijay Patel, said.

"The woman ACP, who heads the Mahila Police Station under the city crime branch has been admitted to SVP Hospital after she tested positive today. So far, 46 police personnel of the city were found to have been infected. Eleven of them have recovered and got discharge," he added. Patel said that the woman ACP might have contracted the infection during her duty inside the walled city, which has recorded several positive case, due to which the areas has been was put under curfew for around two weeks.