COVID-19: Official suspended after booking children for flouting quarantine in Uttarkashi

PTI | Uttarkashi | Updated: 24-04-2020 20:49 IST | Created: 24-04-2020 20:49 IST
An official overseeing COVID-19 related duties here was suspended for registering a case against a six-month-old child and a 3-year-old girl under charges of violating home quarantine. The action against COVID-19 Magistrate Girish Chandra Rana has been taken as no case can be registered against children below eight years under the Juvenile Justice Act, Uttarkashi District Magistrate Ashish Chauhan said on Friday.

A family along with their two children had come from Panchkula in Haryana to their native village in Chinyalisaur area of the district during the lockdown. They were asked to stay in home quarantine but they did not follow the orders. After being informed about the incident,  the DM ordered that cases be registered against people who flouted home quarantine rules in the area.

In the wake of the DM's orders, cases were registered by police against a list of 51 such people including a six-month-old child and a three-year-old girl for not following the home quarantine rules and endangering the lives of others. The DM suspended the COVID-19 magistrate of the area Girish Chandra Rana with immediate effect when locals objected to the two children being booked for alleged violation of the home quarantine norms.

