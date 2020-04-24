Coronavirus cases in Delhi rise to 2,514; death toll mounts to 53

The total number of coronavirus cases in the national capital on Friday rose to 2,514, with 138 new cases and three fresh deaths being reported in a day, according to the Delhi government authorities. Of the total number of 53 fatalities reported till date, 29 of the deceased were aged 60 years and above, making over 54 per cent of the total death cases, they said.

Fourteen of them were aged between 50-59 years and 10 were aged less than 50 years, officials said. By Thursday night, the number of cases of the deadly virus in the city stood at 2,376 including 50 deaths.

With three more fatalities, the death toll from COVID-19 in Delhi has risen to 53..