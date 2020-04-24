Left Menu
Development News Edition

Tigress dies of kidney failure in Delhi zoo, its coronavirus test result negative

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-04-2020 22:33 IST | Created: 24-04-2020 22:33 IST
Tigress dies of kidney failure in Delhi zoo, its coronavirus test result negative

A tigress has died in Delhi Zoo due to "acute renal failure" and old age-related health problems, and its samples were sent for coronavirus testing as the authorities feared the death might have been due to the infection. However, the samples have tested negative, officials said.

The 13-year-old big cat named Kalpana died on Wednesday evening and the carcass was cremated on Thursday following directions to minimise human-animal interface, an official from the Environment Ministry said. The tigress had grown frail. Post-mortem revealed high creatinine levels, the official said on Friday.

"Only a few officials were present during cremation of the tiger carcass, which was done in accordance with guidelines issued in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak," he said, adding, "Samples were sent to Indian Veterinary Research Institute, Bareilly, for coronavirus testing. The reports are negative." Former member secretary of Central Zoo Authority (CZA) D N Singh on Friday alleged lapses on the part of the zoo authorities. "The tigress seems to have died due to dehydration. A senior veterinary officer from Jabalpur had advised the zoo officials to administer saline through rectum, as it is easier to absorb in the body this way, but the zoo staff did not do that," Singh alleged.

"Also, no senior official was present when the animal was being cremated, which is in violation of the rules," he said. In September last year, an eight-year-old tiger, Rama, had died of kidney failure in Delhi zoo. A blood report had stated that very high phosphorus content and creatinine levels impacted the functioning of the animal's kidneys.

Earlier this month, the Environment Ministry and National Tiger Conservation Authority had issued strict guidelines to minimize human-animal interface after a tiger in the Bronx Zoo, in the US, contracted coronavirus from an infected caretaker. The CZA has also asked zoos across the country to remain on "highest" alert and collect samples fortnightly in suspected cases.

The samples can be sent to the National Institute of High Security Animal Disease in Bhopal, the National Research Centre on Equines in Haryana's Hisar and the Indian Veterinary Research Institute in Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh..

TRENDING

Birth of 'Snowman' at edge of solar system

IndiGo CEO Ronojoy Dutta rolls back pay cut in April salary of employees; says decision taken in deference to govt wishes.

Vodafone-Idea shares jump 15 pc as Vodafone Group makes about Rs 1,530 cr accelerated payment

Pirates of the Caribbean 6: Petition to return Johnny Depp close to 200,000

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Tamil Nadu reports 2 deaths, 72 new COVID-19 positive cases

A total of 72 COVID-19 cases and two deaths due to coronavirus were reported in Tamil Nadu on Friday. The total number of cases in the state stands at 1755, read a statement from Health Department, Tamil Nadu.Meanwhile, Chief Minister Edapa...

C'garh: AIIMS Raipur male nursing officer tests positive

A male nursing officer posted in the COVID-19 ward of All India Institute of Medical Sciences AIIMS in Chhattisgarh capital Raipur tested positive for novel coronavirus on Friday, an official said. He was quarantined on April 14 as a precau...

Water shortage leaves poorer Mexicans high and dry in coronavirus fight

In the shade of a rust-colored hill, a dozen women gathered on a dusty road to fill buckets from a water tanker truck that pulled up to service their modest community built on a former Mexico City dump.Grappling with the largest public heal...

Spanish court orders Ryanair to reinstate 224 dismissed workers

Spains High Court ordered Ryanair on Friday to reinstate 224 workers collectively dismissed from four bases in the country, saying the reasons given by the airline for seeking to close the bases did not justify such a move. In its sentencin...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020