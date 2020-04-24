Left Menu
Nagpur: Remove quarantine facility from my area, says BJP MLA

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 24-04-2020 22:40 IST | Created: 24-04-2020 22:40 IST
Nagpur, Apr 24 (PTI)A BJP MLA in Nagpur on Fridayprotested in front of the district headquarters demanding thata quarantine facility for suspected coronavirus cases beshifted as it is in a densely populated area where people arealready "frightened" because of the outbreak

Hingna MLA Sameer Meghe said the quarantine facilityset up in Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Government Boys' Hostel inWanadongri should be closed and relocated

"Wanadongri area is spread over 1,208 hectares and ishome to labourers and small traders. People here are alreadyfrightened because of the coronavirus outbreak. The quarantinefacility in the hostel should be relocated immediately," Meghesaid.

