Jharkhand starts transferring money to bank accounts of stranded migrant workers

PTI | Ranchi | Updated: 24-04-2020 23:40 IST | Created: 24-04-2020 23:40 IST


Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Friday started the process of transferring money to the bank accounts of the states migrant workers stranded across the country following the nationwide lockdown imposed to contain the spread of coronavirus. On the first day, Rs 1000 was transferred to the bank accounts of 1,11,568 migrant workers through the Chief Ministers Special Assistance Scheme mobile app.

"Due to novel coronavirus, the migrant labourers of Jharkhand are stranded at various parts of the country. The state government has coordinated with the government officials of various states to provide ration and food grains for them. Today, assistance of Rs 1000 has been made available to each of the stranded migrant labourer through the mobile app," Soren said after the DBT of the money.

He said that till date 2,47,025 migrant workers of the state have registered with the app for financial support and so far various districts of Jharkhand approved registration of 2,10,464 labourers. He said that financial assistance would be made available to all the verified beneficiaries soon, adding it would take two to three days under the internet banking system.

