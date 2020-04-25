Uddhav Thackeray, Ashok Gehlot discuss arrangements made for Maharashtra students in Kota, CMO
Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has discussed with his Rajasthan counterpart Ashok Gehlot regarding the arrangements made for the students of Maharashtra in Kota.ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 25-04-2020 00:12 IST | Created: 25-04-2020 00:12 IST
Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has discussed with his Rajasthan counterpart Ashok Gehlot regarding the arrangements made for the students of Maharashtra in Kota.
Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray held a telephonic discussion with Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on measures taken to contain the spread of coronavirus by both the states and on various other subjects," Maharashtra Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said on Friday.
"They also discussed arrangements made for the students of Maharashtra in Kota and are collectively working on modalities to bring the kids back home," it added. (ANI)
