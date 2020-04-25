Ramzan at the time of Covid-19: Srinagar streets, mosques remain deserted
The streets and roads in Srinagar, on the first day of Ramzan, wore a deserted look on Saturday as the country continues to be in lockdown imposed to check the spread of coronavirus.ANI | Srinagar (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 25-04-2020 13:55 IST | Created: 25-04-2020 13:55 IST
The streets and roads in Srinagar, on the first day of Ramzan, wore a deserted look on Saturday as the country continues to be in lockdown imposed to check the spread of coronavirus. Mosques and shrines in the city, usually bustling with people and activities during Ramzan, remained closed in view of the COVID-19 crisis.
Srinagar Mayor Junaid Azim Mattu also appealed to people to stay at home and said, "The existing restrictions in Srinagar lockdown will continue un-altered. Will clarify on this as and when required. Continue to stay home and also help enforce the lockdown through social cooperation and consciousness." Ramzan, the holy Islamic month of fasting and prayers, is being observed from today.
All services, including schools, colleges, public transport and commercial complexes, have been closed as per the lockdown directives issued by the Central government. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had on March 24 announced a 21-day nationwide lockdown as a precautionary measure to contain the spread of COVID-19. Later, the lockdown was extended till May 3. (ANI)
