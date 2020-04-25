Journalist among 15 new COVID-19 cases in K'taka, total infections at 489

A journalist is among the 15 new coronavirus cases reported in Karnataka, taking the total number of infections to 489, the state government said on Saturday. "Fifteen new positive cases have been reported from last evening till this noon...Till date 489 COVID-19 positive cases have been confirmed. This includes 18 deaths and 153 discharges," the department said in its mid-day situation update.

Medical Education Minister K Sudhakar, who is also leading the government's efforts against COVID-19 in Bengaluru and is in charge of the state war room, in a tweet confirmed that one journalist from Bengaluru had tested positive. "#COVID19 Update: From 5 pm, 24th April till 12 noon today A total of 489 cases, 15 positives, 18 deaths & 153 discharges. Positive cases: 15 Bangalore Urban 6 (01 Journalist, 05 from Hongasandra) Belagavi 06 Mandya 01 Chikkaballapura 01 Dakshin Kannada 01," he tweeted.

Five out of six confirmed for infection in Bengaluru are contacts of a 54-year-old labourer, who tested positive earlier this week; while the other, the journalist visited Containment Zones demarcated by BBMP (city civic body). All six tested positive in Hirebagewadi in Belagavi are secondary contacts of a patient earlier tested positive.

Nine of the 15 cases are men and six are women. According to sources, the journalist who tested positive is a cameraman with a Kannada news channel.PTI KSU PTI PTI