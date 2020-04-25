Left Menu
J-K govt revokes PSA of 28 people

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 25-04-2020 15:17 IST | Created: 25-04-2020 15:17 IST
The Jammu and Kashmir government has revoked the stringent Public Safety Act (PSA) against 28 people lodged in jails within and outside the Union territory, officials said on Saturday. A prominent name to figure in the list is Mohammad Yasin Khan, head of the Kashmir Traders and Manufacturing Federation (KTMF) and the Kashmir Economic Alliance (KEA), they added.

Hundreds of people, including mainstream leaders, were detained and booked under the PSA after August 5 last year when the Centre revoked the special status of the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir and bifurcate it into Union territories. Several of them, including former chief ministers Farooq Abdullah and Omar Abdullah, were recently released. However, other mainstream leaders who continue to be in detention include former chief minister and PDP president Mehbooba Mufti, NC general secretary Ali Mohammad Sagar and former minister Naeem Akhtar.

