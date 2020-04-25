Left Menu
Amid COVID-19 spread, no devotee granted permission to take part in Ganga idol procession

Due to the spread of coronavirus across the country, the devotees of Goddess Ganga this year are not allowed to take part in the 'Ganga Doli Yatra', an official said.

ANI | Uttarkashi (Uttarakhand) | Updated: 25-04-2020 15:48 IST | Created: 25-04-2020 15:48 IST
A priest carrying the palanquin of goddess Ganga in Uttarkashi, Uttarakhand [Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI

Due to the spread of coronavirus across the country, the devotees of Goddess Ganga this year are not allowed to take part in the 'Ganga Doli Yatra', an official said. In the morning today, the palanquin carrying the idol of goddess Ganga was sent from Mukhba in Mukhimath to Gangotri Dham in the presence of Deputy Magistrate Bhatwadi Devendra Singh Negi.

No pilgrims but only a few priests were allowed to be a part of the Ganga idol procession this year. Notably, out of the four dhams, the dham of Gangotri and Yamunotri temple will open on April 26 on the due date of Akshaya Tritiya. They were closed for six-month winter break.

Each year, the palanquin carrying the idol of goddess Ganga is taken out amid chanting of vedic hymns. During the procession scores of villagers, including the Army band play traditional instruments. Situated in the heights of the great Himalayas, the four pilgrim-destinations Yamunotri, Gangotri, Kedarnath, and Badrinath are collectively known as Char Dham.

These religious centres draw the large numbers of pilgrims each year and are the most famous hubs of religious travel across Northern part of India. (ANI)

