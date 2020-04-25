Tibetan govt-in-exile launches `release Panchen Lama' campaign

The Central Tibetan Administration has announced a three-week campaign in support of the 11th Panchen Lama, taken into custody by Chinese authorities 25 years ago and not seen in public since then. Gedhun Choekyi Nyima, who was recognised by the Dalai Lama as the reincarnation of the 10th Panchen Lama when he was six-year-old, turned 31 on Saturday.

China did not recognise his reincarnation and arranged the installation of another contender as Panchen Lama, the second-highest spiritual title in Tibetan Buddhism. China has earlier said Gedhun Choekyi Nyima and his family are leading life as ordinary citizens in the country.

Tibetans worldwide, however, been demanding his release over the years. “As we celebrate Gedhun Choekyi Nyima's birthday, we also remember his disappearance for the last 25 years,” Central Tibetan Administration president Lobsang Sangay said in a statement here.

He said the CTA – the body is unofficially known as Tibetan government-in-exile -- has launched global campaign demanding his immediate release by China. “Unfortunately, because of the coronavirus pandemic, which originated in Wuhan, we are not able to do the physical lobbying but we are doing virtual lobbying all over the world,” he said.

He urged United Nations to hold a hearing on the issue. “I hope the Chinese government will pay heed to the global appeal and at least allow Gedhun Choekyi Nyima to be with his family members, to be with the Tibetan community in Tibet.” The CTA campaign will continue up to May 17.