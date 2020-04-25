Left Menu
Muslim clerics in Karnataka urge people to follow govt guidelines on COVID-19

In order to make people aware about the precautionary steps required to be taken in order to contain the spread of coronavirus, Muslim clerics here are making announcements from mosques after 'Azaan' urging people to follow the government guidelines to keep infection at bay.

ANI | Kalaburagi (Karnataka) | Updated: 25-04-2020 18:02 IST | Created: 25-04-2020 18:02 IST
Maulana Ateeq Ur Rehman Ashrafi, State president of All-India Imams Council,. Image Credit: ANI

In order to make people aware about the precautionary steps required to be taken in order to contain the spread of coronavirus, Muslim clerics here are making announcements from mosques after 'Azaan' urging people to follow the government guidelines to keep infection at bay. Speaking to ANI, Ateeq Ur Rahman Ashrafi, All India Imams Council Karnataka's state president, said, "Under our council, there are around 80 mosques and after Azaan we are spreading awareness about COVID-19. I also appeal to other mosques to make such announcements and follow government guidelines."

This year, due to the spread of the virus, Muslim clerics have requested people to offer prayers inside their homes and avoid any kind of social gathering. The country is under lockdown till May 3. All religious places including mosques have been closed to stop the transmission of the highly contagious virus. (ANI)

