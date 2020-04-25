Police team quarantined in UP's Bahraich

A police team which had taken a man to a quarantine facility here has been quarantined after he tested positive for COVID-19, a senior police official said on Saturday. Additional Superintendent of Police Ajay Pratap Singh said the man was quarantined on April 19 and has now been confirmed to have the coronavirus infection.

As a precautionary measure, the entire police team, which came in contact with him has been quarantined at their residence, an empty barrack in the police lines and in the police hospital, Singh said. He added that the man hails from Kushinagar district in Uttar Pradesh and was quarantined upon his arrival from another state.

"The team which had taken this person to a quarantine facility consisted of an inspector, a head constable, eight constables, a home guard jawan and a Prantiya Raksha Dal (PRD) jawan," the additional SP said. He said the police personnel will be posted on duty, once their COVID-19 test report comes out negative.