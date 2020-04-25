Left Menu
Development News Edition

Police team quarantined in UP's Bahraich

PTI | Bahraich | Updated: 25-04-2020 18:27 IST | Created: 25-04-2020 18:27 IST
Police team quarantined in UP's Bahraich

A police team which had taken a man to a quarantine facility here has been quarantined after he tested positive for COVID-19, a senior police official said on Saturday. Additional Superintendent of Police Ajay Pratap Singh said the man was quarantined on April 19 and has now been confirmed to have the coronavirus infection.

As a precautionary measure, the entire police team, which came in contact with him has been quarantined at their residence, an empty barrack in the police lines and in the police hospital, Singh said. He added that the man hails from Kushinagar district in Uttar Pradesh and was quarantined upon his arrival from another state.

"The team which had taken this person to a quarantine facility consisted of an inspector, a head constable, eight constables, a home guard jawan and a Prantiya Raksha Dal (PRD) jawan," the additional SP said. He said the police personnel will be posted on duty, once their COVID-19 test report comes out negative.

TRENDING

Pirates of the Caribbean 6: Petition to return Johnny Depp close to 200,000

Song Hye-Kyo looks young at 38, which food helped her to reduce weight?

Prison Break Season 6: Dominic Purcell apologizes for ‘getting old’ on Instagram

One Piece Chapter 978 to deal with Flying Six, Chapter 979 again on break

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Iran should assume worst-case scenario of coronavirus lasting till March 2021- Rouhani

President Hassan Rouhani said on Saturday Iran should draw up its economic plans based on a worst-case scenario that disruptions arising from the coronavirus crisis could last till next March.We should plan production based on a pessimistic...

Private sugar mill officials booked for illegally buying cane in Muzaffarnagar

Senior officials of a private sugar mill in Moradabad were booked for illegally purchasing sugarcane from an area beyond their allotted jurisdiction in Muzaffarnagar district, police said. A case was registered on Friday at Bhopa police sta...

Free supply of PDS pulses under PMGAY to speed up in 1st week of May: Govt

Distribution of free pulses to 20 crore PDS households across the country will speed up in the first week of May as the massive operation of transportation and milling of 5.88 lakh tonne of pulses for the same is underway, the government sa...

To raise funds, Anderson auctions shirt, bat and wicket

England pace great James Anderson has decided to auction his autographed shirt, bat and a wicket from the last Test that he played in Cape Town to help raise funds for the fight against COVID-19 pandemic. Taking to Twitter, Anderson wrote W...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020