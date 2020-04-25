Left Menu
PTI tally of COVID-19 cases and deaths in India at 6:40pm

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-04-2020 18:43 IST | Created: 25-04-2020 18:43 IST
Following is a state-wise tally of the number of COVID-19 cases and deaths in India at 6:40pm as per information provided by respective governments

State/UT Confirmed Discharged Deaths------------------------------------------------------------Andaman & Nicobar 29 18 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Andhra Pradesh 1016 171 31 ------------------------------------------------------------Arunachal Pradesh 1 1 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Assam 35 19 1 ------------------------------------------------------------Bihar 228 45 2 ------------------------------------------------------------Chandigarh 27 15 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Chhattisgarh 37 32 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Delhi 2514 857 53 ------------------------------------------------------------Goa 7 7 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Gujarat 2815 265 127 ------------------------------------------------------------Haryana 280 186 3 ------------------------------------------------------------Himachal Pradesh 41 20 2 ------------------------------------------------------------Jammu & Kashmir 494 109 6 ------------------------------------------------------------Jharkhand 63 8 3 ------------------------------------------------------------Karnataka 500 158 18 ------------------------------------------------------------Kerala 457 338 3 ------------------------------------------------------------Ladakh 16 12 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Madhya Pradesh 1847 210 92 ------------------------------------------------------------Maharashtra 6817 957 301 ------------------------------------------------------------Manipur 2 2 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Meghalaya 12 0 1 ------------------------------------------------------------Mizoram 1 1 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Odisha 94 33 1 ------------------------------------------------------------Puducherry 9 4 1 ------------------------------------------------------------Punjab 298 70 17 ------------------------------------------------------------Rajasthan 2061 198 33 ------------------------------------------------------------Tamil Nadu 1821 960 23 ------------------------------------------------------------Telangana 983 291 25 ------------------------------------------------------------Tripura 2 2 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Uttarakhand 48 25 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Uttar Pradesh 1778 248 26 ------------------------------------------------------------West Bengal 503 103 18 ------------------------------------------------------------Total 24836 5365 787 ------------------------------------------------------------ In its most recent update, the union health ministry placed the total number of cases at 24942 and the death toll at 779. The ministry said that 5210 people have so far recovered from the infection.

