Gyms, theatres, casinos, swimming pools to remain shut in Goa

All the gymnasiums, cinema theatres, public swimming pools, resorts, casinos, spa and massage parlours/salons, river cruises, night clubs, and multiplexes will remain shut till further orders, according to Goa government on Saturday.

ANI | Panaji (Goa) | Updated: 25-04-2020 19:30 IST | Created: 25-04-2020 19:30 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

All the gymnasiums, cinema theatres, public swimming pools, resorts, casinos, spa and massage parlours/salons, river cruises, night clubs, and multiplexes will remain shut till further orders, according to Goa government on Saturday. This comes after the Union Ministry of Home Affairs allowed shops to open amid the lockdown but with several conditions.

According to the Home Ministry, "In urban areas, all standalone shops, neighbourhood shops and shops in residential complexes are allowed to open. Shops in markets, market complexes and shopping malls are not allowed to open." In rural areas, all shops except those in shopping malls are allowed to open."The shops in areas which have been declared as containment zones by respective States/ UTs, will not be permitted to open in rural or urban areas," added the ministry.

The Ministry has also clarified that sale of liquor and other items continue to be prohibited as specified in the national directives for COVID-19 management. The order further states, "It is clarified by the ministry that sale by e-commerce companies will continue to be permitted only for essential goods."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had on March 24 announced a 21-day nationwide lockdown as a precautionary measure to contain the spread of COVID-19. The lockdown was later extended till May 3. All services, including public transport, schools, colleges and shopping malls, have been closed so as to stop the transmission of the highly contagious coronavirus.The Central government is gradually easing the restrictions which have been put in place. (ANI)

