7 new COVID-19 cases in Kerala
With seven new cases of COVID-19, the total number of coronavirus positive cases in Kerala has risen to 457, said Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Saturday.ANI | Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) | Updated: 25-04-2020 21:21 IST | Created: 25-04-2020 21:19 IST
With seven new cases of COVID-19, the total number of coronavirus positive cases in Kerala has risen to 457, said Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Saturday. "Seven new cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Kerala today, taking the total number of cases to 457 in the State out of which 116 cases are active," informed he.
With 1,490 new cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours and 56 deaths, India's total count of coronavirus cases has surged to 24,942, said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Saturday. The total cases are inclusive of 5,209 cured and discharged patients, one migrated, and 779 deaths. At present, there are 18,953 active COVID-19 cases in the country. (ANI)
- READ MORE ON:
- COVID
- Kerala
- Pinarayi Vijayan
- India
- Ministry of Health and Family Welfare
ALSO READ
Assam reports first COVID-19 death
First COVID-19 death in Assam at Silchar Medical College Hospital: Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.
Poor countries could suffer more without action due to COVID-19: WHO chief
Efforts to contain desert locusts in East Africa forging ahead despite COVID-19
Women’s rights made over decades in danger due to COVID-19: UN chief