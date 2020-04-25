Left Menu
Development News Edition

PTI tally of COVID-19 cases and deaths in India at 9:20pm

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-04-2020 21:21 IST | Created: 25-04-2020 21:21 IST
PTI tally of COVID-19 cases and deaths in India at 9:20pm

Following is a state-wise tally of the number of COVID-19 cases and deaths in India at 9:20pm as per information provided by respective governments

State/UT Confirmed Discharged Deaths------------------------------------------------------------Andaman & Nicobar 29 18 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Andhra Pradesh 1016 171 31 ------------------------------------------------------------Arunachal Pradesh 1 1 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Assam 35 19 1 ------------------------------------------------------------Bihar 228 45 2 ------------------------------------------------------------Chandigarh 27 15 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Chhattisgarh 37 32 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Delhi 2514 857 53 ------------------------------------------------------------Goa 7 7 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Gujarat 3071 282 133 ------------------------------------------------------------Haryana 287 191 3 ------------------------------------------------------------Himachal Pradesh 41 20 2 ------------------------------------------------------------Jammu & Kashmir 494 112 6 ------------------------------------------------------------Jharkhand 63 8 3 ------------------------------------------------------------Karnataka 500 158 18 ------------------------------------------------------------Kerala 457 338 3 ------------------------------------------------------------Ladakh 20 16 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Madhya Pradesh 1945 281 99 ------------------------------------------------------------Maharashtra 7628 1076 323 ------------------------------------------------------------Manipur 2 2 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Meghalaya 12 0 1 ------------------------------------------------------------Mizoram 1 1 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Odisha 94 33 1 ------------------------------------------------------------Puducherry 9 4 1 ------------------------------------------------------------Punjab 309 72 17 ------------------------------------------------------------Rajasthan 2061 198 33 ------------------------------------------------------------Tamil Nadu 1821 960 23 ------------------------------------------------------------Telangana 983 291 25 ------------------------------------------------------------Tripura 2 2 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Uttarakhand 48 25 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Uttar Pradesh 1793 261 27 ------------------------------------------------------------West Bengal 541 105 18 ------------------------------------------------------------Total 26076 5601 823 ------------------------------------------------------------ In its most recent update, the union health ministry placed the total number of cases at 24942 and the death toll at 779. The ministry said that 5210 people have so far recovered from the infection.

TRENDING

Pirates of the Caribbean 6: Petition to return Johnny Depp close to 200,000

Song Hye-Kyo looks young at 38, which food helped her to reduce weight?

Prison Break Season 6: Dominic Purcell apologizes for ‘getting old’ on Instagram

One Piece Chapter 978 to deal with Flying Six, Chapter 979 again on break

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Tokyo delay may harm Asher-Smith's chances, says former Olympian

Dina Asher-Smiths chances of Olympic glory could be hampered by a years delay to the Games, according to Iwan Thomas. Reigning 200 metres world champion Asher-Smith was one of Britains best prospects for gold in Japan this year.But the 2020...

Nadda discusses govt COVID-19 response, party's efforts with eminent personalities

BJP president JP Nadda Saturday interacted with intellectuals and eminent personalities from different walks of life and shared with them the steps taken by the Centre and his party to combat COVID-19 and uplift the economy. Today, had a vi...

COVID-19: Nationwide tally crosses 26,000; Govt says daily growth rate lowest at 6%

The nationwide tally of coronavirus positive patients crossed 26,000 on Saturday with fresh cases getting detected in Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh and the national capital among other places, but the government said the daily ...

COVID-19: 90 news cases, 5 deaths in Pune on Saturday

With 90 fresh coronavirus cases onSaturday, the COVID-19 count in Pune district in Maharashtrareached 1184, while the death toll so far touched 73 afterfive people succumbed to the infection, health officials saidWhile two patients died in ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020