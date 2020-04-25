PTI tally of COVID-19 cases and deaths in India at 9:20pm

Following is a state-wise tally of the number of COVID-19 cases and deaths in India at 9:20pm as per information provided by respective governments

State/UT Confirmed Discharged Deaths------------------------------------------------------------Andaman & Nicobar 29 18 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Andhra Pradesh 1016 171 31 ------------------------------------------------------------Arunachal Pradesh 1 1 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Assam 35 19 1 ------------------------------------------------------------Bihar 228 45 2 ------------------------------------------------------------Chandigarh 27 15 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Chhattisgarh 37 32 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Delhi 2514 857 53 ------------------------------------------------------------Goa 7 7 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Gujarat 3071 282 133 ------------------------------------------------------------Haryana 287 191 3 ------------------------------------------------------------Himachal Pradesh 41 20 2 ------------------------------------------------------------Jammu & Kashmir 494 112 6 ------------------------------------------------------------Jharkhand 63 8 3 ------------------------------------------------------------Karnataka 500 158 18 ------------------------------------------------------------Kerala 457 338 3 ------------------------------------------------------------Ladakh 20 16 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Madhya Pradesh 1945 281 99 ------------------------------------------------------------Maharashtra 7628 1076 323 ------------------------------------------------------------Manipur 2 2 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Meghalaya 12 0 1 ------------------------------------------------------------Mizoram 1 1 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Odisha 94 33 1 ------------------------------------------------------------Puducherry 9 4 1 ------------------------------------------------------------Punjab 309 72 17 ------------------------------------------------------------Rajasthan 2061 198 33 ------------------------------------------------------------Tamil Nadu 1821 960 23 ------------------------------------------------------------Telangana 983 291 25 ------------------------------------------------------------Tripura 2 2 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Uttarakhand 48 25 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Uttar Pradesh 1793 261 27 ------------------------------------------------------------West Bengal 541 105 18 ------------------------------------------------------------Total 26076 5601 823 ------------------------------------------------------------ In its most recent update, the union health ministry placed the total number of cases at 24942 and the death toll at 779. The ministry said that 5210 people have so far recovered from the infection.