Left Menu
Development News Edition

11 more test positive for COVID-19 in Punjab; total count reaches 309

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 25-04-2020 21:23 IST | Created: 25-04-2020 21:23 IST
11 more test positive for COVID-19 in Punjab; total count reaches 309

Eleven more people have tested positive for coronavirus in Punjab, taking the total count of COVID-19 cases in the state to 309, officials said here on Saturday. Of the fresh cases, six were reported in Patiala, three in Jalandhar and one each in SBS Nagar and Pathankot, they added.

A doctor working at a private hospital in Pathankot tested positive on Friday night and was admitted to civil hospital there, the officials said. SBS Nagar on Saturday witnessed a fresh case with a 25-year-old truck driver, resident of Boothgarh village in Balachaur sub-division, testing positive for the infection, they added.

SBS Nagar Civil Surgeon Rajinder Parsad Bhatia issued an official statement, saying the entire village was placed under containment plan. The district witnessed a new COVID-19 case after almost a month.

Notably, the medical bulletin issued by the state government did not mention the fresh case reported in SBS Nagar. Meanwhile, Jalandhar district surpassed Mohali in terms of the number of confirmed cases.

Jalandhar now tops the COVID-19 tally in the state with 66 cases, followed by Mohali with 63, the medical bulletin said. In addition to these, 61 cases were reported in Patiala, 25 in Pathankot, 20 in SBS Nagar, 17 in Ludhiana, 14 in Amritsar, 13 in Mansa, seven in Hoshiarpur, four in Moga, three each in Rupnagar, Sangrur, Kapurthala and Faridkot, two each in Fatehgarh Sahib and Barnala, and one each in Muktsar, Gurdsapur and Ferozepur, it added.

One patient is in a critical condition and on ventilator support, the bulletin stated, adding that two patients were discharged from hospitals in Kapurthala and Mansa districts. Seventeen people have died of the disease in the state so far and 72 patients have been discharged from hospitals after being cured, it said. A total of 13,270 samples have been taken so far in the state for testing, of which reports of 3,569 samples are still awaited. There are 219 active cases in the state, the bulletin said.

TRENDING

Pirates of the Caribbean 6: Petition to return Johnny Depp close to 200,000

Song Hye-Kyo looks young at 38, which food helped her to reduce weight?

Prison Break Season 6: Dominic Purcell apologizes for ‘getting old’ on Instagram

One Piece Chapter 978 to deal with Flying Six, Chapter 979 again on break

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Tokyo delay may harm Asher-Smith's chances, says former Olympian

Dina Asher-Smiths chances of Olympic glory could be hampered by a years delay to the Games, according to Iwan Thomas. Reigning 200 metres world champion Asher-Smith was one of Britains best prospects for gold in Japan this year.But the 2020...

Nadda discusses govt COVID-19 response, party's efforts with eminent personalities

BJP president JP Nadda Saturday interacted with intellectuals and eminent personalities from different walks of life and shared with them the steps taken by the Centre and his party to combat COVID-19 and uplift the economy. Today, had a vi...

COVID-19: Nationwide tally crosses 26,000; Govt says daily growth rate lowest at 6%

The nationwide tally of coronavirus positive patients crossed 26,000 on Saturday with fresh cases getting detected in Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh and the national capital among other places, but the government said the daily ...

COVID-19: 90 news cases, 5 deaths in Pune on Saturday

With 90 fresh coronavirus cases onSaturday, the COVID-19 count in Pune district in Maharashtrareached 1184, while the death toll so far touched 73 afterfive people succumbed to the infection, health officials saidWhile two patients died in ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020