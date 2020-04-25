Bodies of 2 men found hanging from trees in separate Delhi areas

The bodies of two men were found hanging from trees in separate areas in the national capital, police said on Saturday. A 23-year-old man, identified as Ankit, allegedly committed suicide by hanging from a tree in Rohini area, they Saturday.

A native of Farrukhabad in Uttar Pradesh, Ankit lived with his sister and her husband in a rented accommodation in Delhi's Buddh Vihar area, police said. He worked at a factory in Bawana, but recently lost his job and was unemployed. He was also undergoing medical treatment, they said.

"We received information regarding the incident on Thursday. The body was found hanging from a tree in Rohini's sector-23. It was sent to the mortuary and the relatives were informed," a senior police officer said. In another incident, a 30-year-old vagabond was found hanging from a tree in southeast Delhi's Sarita Vihar area, police said.

Police received information regarding the incident and rushed to the spot at Pillar Number 299, Near Mohan Estate Metro Station, Mathura Road, they said. The victim was found hanging from a tree by using a piece of cloth. There was no injury mark on his body and no suicide note was found, police said.

The man was seen roaming around the Sarita Vihar Metro Station for the last five-six months, a senior police officer said. Efforts are being made to identify the victim. The body has been sent to AIIMS mortuary, police added.