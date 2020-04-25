Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bodies of 2 men found hanging from trees in separate Delhi areas

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-04-2020 21:26 IST | Created: 25-04-2020 21:26 IST
Bodies of 2 men found hanging from trees in separate Delhi areas

The bodies of two men were found hanging from trees in separate areas in the national capital, police said on Saturday. A 23-year-old man, identified as Ankit, allegedly committed suicide by hanging from a tree in Rohini area, they Saturday.

A native of Farrukhabad in Uttar Pradesh, Ankit lived with his sister and her husband in a rented accommodation in Delhi's Buddh Vihar area, police said. He worked at a factory in Bawana, but recently lost his job and was unemployed. He was also undergoing medical treatment, they said.

"We received information regarding the incident on Thursday. The body was found hanging from a tree in Rohini's sector-23. It was sent to the mortuary and the relatives were informed," a senior police officer said. In another incident, a 30-year-old vagabond was found hanging from a tree in southeast Delhi's Sarita Vihar area, police said.

Police received information regarding the incident and rushed to the spot at Pillar Number 299, Near Mohan Estate Metro Station, Mathura Road, they said. The victim was found hanging from a tree by using a piece of cloth. There was no injury mark on his body and no suicide note was found, police said.

The man was seen roaming around the Sarita Vihar Metro Station for the last five-six months, a senior police officer said. Efforts are being made to identify the victim. The body has been sent to AIIMS mortuary, police added.

TRENDING

Pirates of the Caribbean 6: Petition to return Johnny Depp close to 200,000

Song Hye-Kyo looks young at 38, which food helped her to reduce weight?

Prison Break Season 6: Dominic Purcell apologizes for ‘getting old’ on Instagram

One Piece Chapter 978 to deal with Flying Six, Chapter 979 again on break

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Tokyo delay may harm Asher-Smith's chances, says former Olympian

Dina Asher-Smiths chances of Olympic glory could be hampered by a years delay to the Games, according to Iwan Thomas. Reigning 200 metres world champion Asher-Smith was one of Britains best prospects for gold in Japan this year.But the 2020...

Nadda discusses govt COVID-19 response, party's efforts with eminent personalities

BJP president JP Nadda Saturday interacted with intellectuals and eminent personalities from different walks of life and shared with them the steps taken by the Centre and his party to combat COVID-19 and uplift the economy. Today, had a vi...

COVID-19: Nationwide tally crosses 26,000; Govt says daily growth rate lowest at 6%

The nationwide tally of coronavirus positive patients crossed 26,000 on Saturday with fresh cases getting detected in Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh and the national capital among other places, but the government said the daily ...

COVID-19: 90 news cases, 5 deaths in Pune on Saturday

With 90 fresh coronavirus cases onSaturday, the COVID-19 count in Pune district in Maharashtrareached 1184, while the death toll so far touched 73 afterfive people succumbed to the infection, health officials saidWhile two patients died in ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020