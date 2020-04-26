Left Menu
Decision on Amarnath Yatra after periodic review of COVID-19 situation: J-K LG

A delegation of Baba Amarnath and Buda Amarnath Yatri Niyas called on Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor (LG) Girish Chandra Murmu at Raj Bhavan here on Saturday to discuss various issues concerning the conduct of yatras amid coronavirus outbreak.

ANI | Jammu (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 26-04-2020 03:45 IST | Created: 26-04-2020 03:45 IST
A delegation of Baba Amarnath and Buda Amarnath Yatri Niyas called on Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor (LG) Girish Chandra Murmu at Raj Bhavan here on Saturday to discuss various issues concerning the conduct of yatras amid coronavirus outbreak. The LG while interacting with the members of the delegation, observed that due to the COVID-19 situation, the appropriate decision on organising the yatras can only be taken after periodic reviews of the situation, as per an official release.

"The government will explore all possible means required for the conduct of the yatras. However, all these developments are subject to review, in view of the COVID-19 crisis," Murmu said. He stated that around 20,000 health care professionals and 30,000 police and para-military personnel are working towards the containment of coronavirus, and their availability is also to be ascertained for the conduct of yatras, the statement said.

Members of the delegation made several suggestions like curtailment of yatra duration, allowing specific age group devotees, preference for online yatra registration, commencement of heli-yatra earlier and delay in on-foot yatra as per the prevailing situation and operationalisation of single route (Pahalgam route), it added. The LG also urged the delegation to stay in touch with the langar (community kitchen) organisations as well and assured the support in facilitating the necessary arrangements. (ANI)

