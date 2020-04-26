Left Menu
UGC guidelines next week to colleges, universities on measures to be taken for current, next academic session

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-04-2020 06:30 IST | Created: 26-04-2020 06:30 IST
UGC guidelines next week to colleges, universities on measures to be taken for current, next academic session
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

The University Grants Commission (UGC) on Saturday said that the two committees which were earlier formed have submitted their reports and the regulatory body will issue guidelines next week to universities and colleges regarding the measures to be taken for the current and next academic session. "UGC constituted two committees to look into the issues being faced by the universities and colleges regarding teaching-learning processes, examinations, admissions, academic calendar and other related issues in view of the COVID-19 pandemic and countrywide lockdown, to avoid academic loss and take appropriate measures for the future of students," read a statement.

The first committee under the chairmanship of Professor RC Kuhad, former member UGC and Vice-Chancellor, Central University of Haryana, was given the responsibility to look into the issues related to examinations and academic calendar. The second committee under the chairmanship of Professor Nageshwar Rao, Vice-Chancellor, Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) was asked to look into issues related to promoting online education.

"It is further clarified that both the committees have submitted their reports on April 24 to UGC. The reports will be discussed in the UGC Commission meeting and based on the decision of the Commission, UGC will issue guidelines/advisories, next week, to the universities and colleges regarding the measures to be taken for the current academic session as well as next academic session in the larger interest of the student community," the statement added. (ANI)

