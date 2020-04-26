Left Menu
PTI | Thiruv | Updated: 26-04-2020 12:47 IST | Created: 26-04-2020 12:47 IST
Lockdown: Four-year-old re-united with parents after a month

Wayanad (Ker) Apr 26 (PTI): A four-year-old Keralite boy, who was forced to be away from his parents for over a month due to the lockdown, was re-united, thanks to the intervention of firefighters. After the boy's father, an electrician,was asked to go on home quarantine in mid March,theparents--Sajith and Vishnupriya from Kambalakad at nearby Kalpetta --shifted their son to a relative's house at Shoranur in Palakkad district.

Sajith was working at Payyannur in Kannur, and a COVID-19 case was reported in that area in mid-March, following which he was asked to go on quarantine. By the timeSajithcompleted his manfatoryquarantine, the lockdown came into force, due to which theparents were unable to bring their child back.

The couple approached the Kalpetta MLA C K Saseendranfor help and the legislator got in touch with Wayanad collector Dr Adeela Abdulla, who intervened to reunite the child with his parents. Two fire and rescue officialsfrom Palakkad Anup and Santosh picked up the boy and his uncle in their vehicle from Shoranur on Fridaymorning,broghthim to Kozhikodeand handed him over to their counterparts in Kalpetta.

The child was then taken to his parents inWayanad. "The boy was brought in a Fire Force vehicle from Shoranur to kozhikode from where our team went and brought him here and handed over to his parents by noon, K M Jomy, Station Officer, Fire & Rescue, Kalpetta, said..

