South Korea reports 10 new coronavirus cases

South Korea has confirmed 10 more cases of the coronavirus over the past 24 hours, a continuation of the country's slowing caseload. The additional cases reported Sunday marks the ninth day in a row that South Korea's daily increase came below 20.

The state-run Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says the additionally reported cases brought the country's total to 10,728 with 242 deaths. It says 8,717 patients have recovered and been released from quarantine. South Korea has recently relaxed some of its social distancing rules, but officials have still raised worries about possible transmissions by "quiet spreaders." South Korea had recorded hundreds of new cases every day between late February and early March, mostly in the southeastern city of Daegue and nearby areas.