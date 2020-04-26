12 isolation coaches ready at Moradabad Railway Junction

The Moradabad Railway Junction is ready with 12 isolation coaches for coronavirus patients, said R Kunwar Singh, Deputy Superintendent Moradabad Railway Police Station, on Sunday. "As many as 12 coaches have been prepared to handle coronavirus patients. All of them are currently under washing line for charging and maintenance but if the government needs the help from Railways, they will be put on tracks," Singh told ANI.

Sudhir Kumar, an attendant said, " The coaches have been fully sufficed with medical requirements needed to deal with coronavirus patients." According to the Health Ministry, Uttar Pradesh has so far recorded 1793 cases of coronavirus, out which 261 people have been cured/discharged/migrated and 27 have died. (ANI)