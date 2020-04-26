Left Menu
Development News Edition

WB: Central teams tour parts of Kolkata, Howrah, Siliguri to inspect lockdown situation

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 26-04-2020 15:57 IST | Created: 26-04-2020 15:57 IST
WB: Central teams tour parts of Kolkata, Howrah, Siliguri to inspect lockdown situation

The inter-ministerial central teams visiting West Bengal to take stock of situation relating to COVID-19, toured several areas of Kolkata and Siliguri on Sunday to inspect if lockdown restriction were being followed. The team stationed in Kolkata, which is led by senior bureaucrat in the Ministry of Defence Apurba Chandra, visited Garden Reach, Ekbalpur, Khidderpore, Mominpur, Chetla and Kalighat areas in the south and southwestern parts the city. They were escorted by sleuths of the Kolkata Police.

They went around in a convoy and did not interact with anyone, including the press. The team also inspected certain pockets of Howrah, such as Salkia and Golabari to see for themselves enforcement of the lockdown. In Siliguri, the central team led by senior official Vineet Joshi visited Bidhan Market and some other adjoining areas, and interacted with shopkeepers and locals. The team enquired if the people were wearing masks and using sanitisers.

"It seems some people are not taking the lockdown seriously. They should," Joshi later told reporters. Joshi's team members said they did not see any representative from the state government during the visit, but refused to make any comments on it.

There has been a war of words between the West Bengal government and the Centre over the arrival of the two central teams in the state to assess the coronavirus situation. The teams are in West Bengal for the past couple of days to look into the state's preparedness for tackling the COVID-19 outbreak.

The team, stationed in north Bengal, visited the quarantine centre in Siliguri, the designated COVID-19 hospital and parts of Darjeeling and Kalimpong in the past few days. The team in Kolkata over the past few days visited a quarantine centre in Rajarhat, the M R Bangur Hospital which is treating COVID-19 patients and some other places in the city and neighbouring Howrah.

TRENDING

Prison Break Season 6: Dominic Purcell apologizes for ‘getting old’ on Instagram

Dakota Johnson accompanies Chris Martin in biking, Is she accepted in his family?

The Expendables 4: Will Sylvester Stallone reprise his role? What latest updates we have

Freighter carrying COVID-19 medical supplies from China has landed in Delhi: SpiceJet

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Bangladesh textile workers flout coronavirus lockdown to demand wages

Hundreds of textile workers in Bangladeshs capital Dhaka took to the streets on Sunday demanding wages, flouting social distancing norms amid a nationwide lockdown to control the coronavirus pandemic.The second-largest apparel producer afte...

KGMOA asks CM to exempt doctors and health care workers from pay cut

Thiruvananthapuram, Apr 26 PTI Doctors and health care workers who are in the forefront in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic should be exempted from the ambit of the salary cut announced by the state government,the Kerala Medical Offi...

Several real estate projects in Gurgaon permitted to resume construction in accordance with social distancing norms: Haryana govt official.

Several real estate projects in Gurgaon permitted to resume construction in accordance with social distancing norms Haryana govt official....

81 more COVID-19 cases in Andhra Pradesh, state tally reaches 1097

Eighty-one more COVID-19 cases have been reported from Andhra Pradesh in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of cases in the state to 1097. According to a media bulletin released by Andhra Pradesh state COVID Nodal Officer Arja Srika...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020