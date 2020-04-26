Left Menu
800 phone calls on lockdown-related queries in 24 hrs: Delhi Police

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-04-2020 17:55 IST | Created: 26-04-2020 17:55 IST
The Delhi Police has received 800 phone calls on its 24-hour helpline number regarding lockdown-related queries since Saturday, officials said. Till date, a total of 30,149 calls were received on its helpline number 23469526 on lockdown-related queries, they said.

From Saturday 2 pm to Sunday 2 pm, 800 such calls were received, of which 56 were in connection to matters outside Delhi and referred to the respective state helpline numbers, the police said. Ten calls were about people having no food or no money, which were forwarded to NGOs, while 600 were related to movement passes, they added.

The food-delivery network established in all 15 districts of the national capital with the involvement of nearly 400 NGOs, RWAs, good samaritans, which was facilitated by the Delhi Police, has led to provisions of meals and food packets at more than 250 locations, which has enabled the feeding of 2,90,077 people and distribution of dry ration kits among 2,737 people, according to the police..

