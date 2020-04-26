Hotspot districts moving towards being non-hotspot districts: Health Minister

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on Sunday said the coronavirus situation in the country is improving as many hotspot districts (HSD) are moving towards being non-hotspot districts (NHSD). The minister visited All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Trauma Centre to take stock of the preparedness to overcome COVID-19, a statement from the ministry said. During his visit, he spoke to some COVID-19 positive people through video calling and enquired about their health. Robots handled the technology at the patients’ end, it said. Vardhan also sought their feedback about the facilities available at AIIMS so that necessary improvements can be made, the statement said. “Through a graded, pre-emptive and pro-active approach, the Government of India is taking several steps along with the states/UTs for prevention, containment and management of COVID-19. These are being regularly reviewed and monitored at the highest level,” the ministry said. After a detailed review, Vardhan appreciated AIIMS for ensuring 24X7 monitoring of COVID-19 confirmed and suspected patients using digital platforms, video and voice call technologies. He also urged the people to observe lockdown in letter and spirit and to treat it as an effective intervention to cut down the spread of COVID-19. "The situation is improving in India as Hot Spot Districts (HSD) are moving towards being Non Hot Spot Districts (NHSD)," the minister said. Meanwhile, the cabinet secretary had a detailed video conferencing with chief secretaries and DGPs of states and Union Territories (UTs) to review the preparedness for COVID-19 response. Vardhan asserted that states with high viral load should focus on effective implementation of lockdown measures and containment strategy. “They also need to focus on medical infrastructure like adequate availability of isolation beds, ICU beds and ventilators,” he said

As of now, 5,804 people have been cured of coronavirus with a recovery rate of 21.90 per cent in the country, the ministry said. A total of 26,496 people have been confirmed positive for COVID-19, it said, adding 824 deaths have been reported in India

