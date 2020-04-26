PTI tally of COVID-19 cases and deaths in India at 9:15pm

Following is a state-wise tally of the number of COVID-19 cases and deaths in India at 9:15pm as per information provided by respective governments

State/UT Confirmed Discharged Deaths------------------------------------------------------------Andaman & Nicobar 33 11 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Andhra Pradesh 1097 231 31 ------------------------------------------------------------Arunachal Pradesh 1 1 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Assam 35 27 1 ------------------------------------------------------------Bihar 274 56 2 ------------------------------------------------------------Chandigarh 36 17 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Chhattisgarh 37 32 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Delhi 2625 869 54 ------------------------------------------------------------Goa 7 7 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Gujarat 3301 313 151 ------------------------------------------------------------Haryana 296 199 3 ------------------------------------------------------------Himachal Pradesh 41 22 2 ------------------------------------------------------------Jammu & Kashmir 523 137 7 ------------------------------------------------------------Jharkhand 82 13 3 ------------------------------------------------------------Karnataka 503 182 19 ------------------------------------------------------------Kerala 468 342 3 ------------------------------------------------------------Ladakh 20 16 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Madhya Pradesh 2090 302 103 ------------------------------------------------------------Maharashtra 8068 1188 342 ------------------------------------------------------------Manipur 2 2 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Meghalaya 12 11 1 ------------------------------------------------------------Mizoram 1 1 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Odisha 103 34 1 ------------------------------------------------------------Puducherry 9 4 1 ------------------------------------------------------------Punjab 313 84 18 ------------------------------------------------------------Rajasthan 2152 244 36 ------------------------------------------------------------Tamil Nadu 1885 1020 24 ------------------------------------------------------------Telangana 1001 316 25 ------------------------------------------------------------Tripura 2 2 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Uttarakhand 50 26 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Uttar Pradesh 1843 289 29 ------------------------------------------------------------West Bengal 541 105 18 ------------------------------------------------------------Total 27451 6103 873 ------------------------------------------------------------ In its most recent update, the union health ministry placed the total number of cases at 26917 and the death toll at 826. The ministry said that 5914 people have so far recovered from the infection.