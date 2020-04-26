Minor boy stabbed to death by drunken man in Telangana

(Eds: Recasts intro, adds details, minor edits) Hyderabad, Apr 26 (PTI): A teenaged boy was allegedly stabbed to death by a 36-year old labourer in an inebriated condition following a brawl in Kumram Bheem-Asifabad district in Telangana on Saturday, police said on Sunday. The man fatally stabbed the 16-year-old class X student following an argument over a petty issue in front of his (former's) residence in Kagaznagar town late Saturday night, they said adding he has been taken into custody.

According to preliminary investigation, the boy pushed aside the man, who was in a "drunken" state having consumed illicit liquor locally known as "gudumba", purchased from a rural area. In a fit of anger, the man brought a knife from his house and stabbed the boy multiple times, resulting in his death, a police official said.

In view of the ongoing coronavirus-triggered lockdown, liquor shops and bars in Telangana have been closed..