Left Menu
Development News Edition

Minor boy stabbed to death by drunken man in Telangana

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 26-04-2020 21:41 IST | Created: 26-04-2020 21:41 IST
Minor boy stabbed to death by drunken man in Telangana

(Eds: Recasts intro, adds details, minor edits) Hyderabad, Apr 26 (PTI): A teenaged boy was allegedly stabbed to death by a 36-year old labourer in an inebriated condition following a brawl in Kumram Bheem-Asifabad district in Telangana on Saturday, police said on Sunday. The man fatally stabbed the 16-year-old class X student following an argument over a petty issue in front of his (former's) residence in Kagaznagar town late Saturday night, they said adding he has been taken into custody.

According to preliminary investigation, the boy pushed aside the man, who was in a "drunken" state having consumed illicit liquor locally known as "gudumba", purchased from a rural area. In a fit of anger, the man brought a knife from his house and stabbed the boy multiple times, resulting in his death, a police official said.

In view of the ongoing coronavirus-triggered lockdown, liquor shops and bars in Telangana have been closed..

TRENDING

Prison Break Season 6: Dominic Purcell apologizes for ‘getting old’ on Instagram

Dakota Johnson accompanies Chris Martin in biking, Is she accepted in his family?

The Expendables 4: Will Sylvester Stallone reprise his role? What latest updates we have

Freighter carrying COVID-19 medical supplies from China has landed in Delhi: SpiceJet

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Mark Ruffalo gets nostalgic as 'Avengers Endgame' clocks one year

Sharing a throwback picture from the purple carpet premiere of Avengers Endgame, actor Mark Ruffalo on Sunday said that he is feeling nostalgic as the film completed its first anniversary. The actor took to Instagram to reminisce about the ...

British minister hails Karnataka's efforts to contain COVID- 19: Govt

The effective implementation of lockdown to check the spread of COVID-19, supply of essential commodities to people and various other measures of the Karnataka government has won accolades of a British Minister. Lord Chancellor and Secretar...

Coronavirus cases in Pune district grow to 1,264; deaths 77

With 80 fresh COVID-19 cases in Pune, the number of such patients in the district increased to 1,264, an official said on Sunday. Five more COVID-19 patients died in the last 24 hours, which took the death toll to 77.As far as the areas und...

'JUGi' a free agent after leaving North

Jakob JUGi Hansen has left North and is a Counter-Strike Global Offensive free agent. He announced his move on Twitter on Sunday.I would like to thank North for the time and for the opportunity they gave me. Lots of ups and downs, but also ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020