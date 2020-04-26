Left Menu
Tuition fee will not be increased in IITs for academic year 2020-2021: HRD Minister

Union Minister for Human Resource Development, Ramesh Pokhariyal on Sunday said that tuition fee will not be increased in IITs for any courses for the academic year 2020-2021.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-04-2020 22:15 IST | Created: 26-04-2020 22:15 IST
Union Minister for Human Resource Development, Ramesh Pokhariyal Nishank (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

Union Minister for Human Resource Development, Ramesh Pokhariyal on Sunday said that tuition fee will not be increased in IITs for any courses for the academic year 2020-2021. "After consultation with Chairman, Standing Committee of IIT Council and Directors of IITs, it gives me immense pleasure to announce that our IITs are not increasing tuition fee for the academic year 2020-2021 for any of their courses," an official statement quoted Union HRD Minister as saying.

"It is decided that for centrally funded IIITs, the standard hike of 10 percent in the tuition fee for Undergraduate program is also not being implemented this year. I have also requested them for not increasing the fee for other courses," he added. The statement further reads that HRD has also requested Indian Institute for Information Technologies (Public Private Partnership mode) for not increasing tuition fee for the coming academic year for any of their courses. (ANI)

