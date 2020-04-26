Number of containment zones in Delhi rises to 97

With two more areas cordoned off on Sunday, the total number of containment zones in the national capital has risen to 97. The area between Kumhar Gali and Chaupal Chawk in Kotla Mubarakpur and Gali No. 3, 4, 5 in Majlis Park have been identified as a containment zone after COVID-19 positive person was found in the area.

The containment zones are areas where cases of COVID-19 have been detected. The containment operation includes sealing off the area with police barricades and shutting the entry and exit with tin walls. No one is allowed to enter or exit a containment zone and checking is intensified. To get de-sealed, such areas should not report any COVID-19 case for 28 consecutive days.The total number of positive cases in Delhi is 2625, with 54 patients succumbing to the deadly virus, said the Delhi Health Department.Meanwhile, 869 patients have recovered from the disease.

With the highest spike of 1,975 new cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours and 47 deaths, India's total count of coronavirus cases has surged to 26,917, said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Sunday.(ANI)