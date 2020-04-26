Left Menu
150 students stranded in Kota to reach Punjab tomorrow: Captain Amarinder Singh

Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Sunday informed that 150 students stranded in Rajasthan's Kota due to the lockdown are on their way to Punjab.

ANI | Chandigarh (Punjab) | Updated: 26-04-2020 22:46 IST | Created: 26-04-2020 22:46 IST
Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh. . Image Credit: ANI

Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Sunday informed that 150 students stranded in Rajasthan's Kota due to the lockdown are on their way to Punjab. "Happy to share with you all that150 students from Kota are on their way to Punjab in 7 buses and will reach tomorrow morning. Also, 60 Punjab Govt buses are going to Jaisalmer to ferry around 2,700 Punjabis who are stranded in 5 relief camps there," tweeted Singh.

Punjab government on Saturday had sought details of the people of the state who have been stranded overseas due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Such people have been asked to contact the district administration with relevant details such as name, mobile number, current address in the foreign country, passport number, e-mail ID and the number of persons accompanying them back to India. (ANI)

