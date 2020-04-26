Elderly woman killed in fire at Shimla village

An 80-year-old woman was killed in a fire that gutted eight houses at a village in Himachal’s Shimla district on Sunday, police said. The incident took place at Dungiyani village of Chirgaon tehsil in Rohru subdivision, they added.

The deceased has been identified as Sodha Mani. The blaze was put out by the fire brigade with the help of local people and police.

The exact cause of the fire is being ascertained. Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur and Governor Bandaru Dattatraya expressed grief over the woman's death.

They condoled with the victim’s family and prayed to the almighty for peace to the departed soul, an official spokesperson said. The chief minister said all possible assistance will be given to those whose houses were destroyed in the incident.

An interim relief has been provided to the affected families. Besides shifting them to another place, a community kitchen has also been established, the spokesperson added..