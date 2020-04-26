Left Menu
Development News Edition

Seven more die of COVID-19 in Rajasthan as positive cases climb to 2,185

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 26-04-2020 23:47 IST | Created: 26-04-2020 23:47 IST
Seven more die of COVID-19 in Rajasthan as positive cases climb to 2,185

Seven more people succumbed to coronavirus in Rajasthan, which reported 102 fresh cases, pushing the infection count in the state to 2,185 on Sunday, an official said

With the new fatalities, the death count in the state has risen to 41. The worst-hit Jaipur district alone accounts for 21 coronavirus deaths. "Seven coronavirus positive patients died on Sunday. As many as 102 fresh cases were reported in the state, including 38 in Jodhpur," Additional Chief Secretary (Health) Rohit Kumar Singh said. Besides Jodhpur, 20 cases were reported from Nagaur, 16 from Jaipur, 11 from Ajmer, nine from Kota, two from Dholpur and one each from Sikar, Banswara, Udaipur, Bharatpur, Hanumangarh and Jhalawar. Singh said till now, the state has recorded 2,185 cases

So far, 629 patients have tested negative for the infection after treatment, of which 263 have been discharged from hospitals, he added. Jaipur has the maximum 808 coronavirus positive cases in the state followed by Jodhpur (364). The total number of COVID-19 cases in Rajasthan includes two Italian citizens and 61 people brought from Iran to the Army’s health centres in Jodhpur and Jaisalmer. The entire state is under lockdown since March 22 and a massive survey and screening is under way to track the people infected with the virus.

TRENDING

MNCs, IT, BPO offices in Gurgaon may have to 'work from home' till July end in view of COVID-19 crisis: Senior H'yana govt official.

NTPC to procure fuel cell buses, cars for Delhi, Leh

226 Swiss nationals evacuated

Science News Roundup: Before becoming frozen wasteland, Antarctica was home to frogs

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Promote first, second year students without conducting exams: NSUI

The Congress-affiliated NSUI on Sunday demanded that first and second year students be promoted without holding exams. The student wing also demanded that extra classes for course work missed should be conducted after universities reopen.St...

Germany testing 450 residents of apartment complex after two infected families break quarantine

Authorities are testing the 450 residents of an apartment complex in a German town because two families infected with the new coronavirus failed to follow quarantine rules. Residents of the 117-apartment complex in Grevenbroich in western G...

Combating COVID-19: Patient treated with plasma therapy in Delhi recovers, discharged

By Gaurav Arora The first patient, who was administered convalescent plasma therapy on compassionate grounds at Max Hospital in Saket, has now fully recovered and was discharged on Sunday.Dr Sangeeta told ANI It is an encouraging news for I...

University of Hyderabad's start-up selected for COVID-19 research funding by BIRAC

OncoSeek Bio Pvt Ltd, a start-up incubated at ASPIRE-BioNest, University of Hyderabad UoH, has been selected for financial support for developing an in vitro lung organoid model by the Biotechnology Industry Research Assistance Council BIRA...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020