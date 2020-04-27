Left Menu
Goa to procure PCR machine in fight against COVID-19: state Health Minister

The Goa Health Ministry is in the process of procuring the latest polymerase chain reaction (PCR) machine to speed up its process to test 450-1000 swabs in the fight against COVID-19, state Health Minister Vishwajit Rane said.

ANI | Panaji (Goa) | Updated: 27-04-2020 11:16 IST | Created: 27-04-2020 11:16 IST
Goa Health Minister Vishwajit Rane (file photo). Image Credit: ANI

The Goa Health Ministry is in the process of procuring the latest polymerase chain reaction (PCR) machine to speed up its process to test 450-1000 swabs in the fight against COVID-19, state Health Minister Vishwajit Rane said. The Minister said that the machine shall be used for antibody testing whenever required.

"The Health Ministry of Goa is in the process of procuring the latest PCR machine where we can conduct both swab and anti-body testing. We are currently in the process to procure it soon and install this at the earliest so we can speed up our process to test 450-1000 swabs," Rane tweeted. "The machine when necessary shall also be used for antibody testing. We are determined in our fight against COVID-19 for a healthy and safe Goa," he said.

The Minister further announced that virology lab in Goa Medical College and Hospital (GMC) will be functioning round the clock to cater to doing maximum tests and strengthen the state government's fight against COVID-19. All seven coronavirus positive cases in Goa have been cured and discharged from hospitals and the state is now COVID-19 free, the Union Health Ministry has said. (ANI)

