Left Menu
Development News Edition

Lockdown: Meghalaya govt lifts restrictions on number of activities

PTI | Shillong | Updated: 27-04-2020 13:09 IST | Created: 27-04-2020 13:09 IST
Lockdown: Meghalaya govt lifts restrictions on number of activities

The Meghalaya government on Monday relaxed a number of activities including sale of essential goods, courier services for essential goods, e- commerce operations in essential goods and Common Service Centres during the lockdown period. The relaxtion will be allowed in the entire state except in the state capital and in Mylliem Block of East Khasi Hills District.

Meghalaya chief secretary M S Rao said services provided by self-employed persons including electrician, IT repairs, plumbers, motor mechanics, and carpenters and shops for repair of trucks on highways, hardware stores for providing items like CGI Sheets and cement that are used for construction including transportation of the same and electrical shops are also allowed to operate. Meghalaya has so far reported 12 COVID-19 positive cases of which 11 are still active and one person has died of coronavirus.

According to the chief secretary, all agriculture and allied sectors activities like farming operations including livestock farming, poultry, fishery and hatcheries, collection, processing and distribution of milk and milk products, mandis by APMC, procurement and marketing of agricultural produce, Custom Hiring Centers, cold storage and warehouses are also permitted to begin operations. Manufacturing, packaging and distribution of agriculture inputs, seed, animal feed and fodder, movement of harvesting and sowing related machines and implements besides operation of Tea industry including plantations with maximum 50 per cent of workforce for production, processing, packaging and marketing are also permitted.

Transportation of all agricultural products subject to transit point and route specified by respective Deputy Commissioners considering prevailing COVID-19 situation are allowed and veterinary hospitals, dispensaries, clinics, sale and supply of medicine and vaccines are allowed to operate, he said. MNREGA works are allowed with strict implementation of social distancing and face mask and priority is to be given to irrigation and water conservation works.

Construction activities such as construction of roads, irrigation projects, buildings and all kinds of industrial projects, including MSMEs, in rural areas, outside the limits of municipal corporations and municipalities and all kinds of projects in industrial estates are allowed including quarrying of chips and aggregates including their transportation..

TRENDING

NTPC to procure fuel cell buses, cars for Delhi, Leh

MNCs, IT, BPO offices in Gurgaon may have to 'work from home' till July end in view of COVID-19 crisis: Senior H'yana govt official.

Total confirms 14 coronavirus cases at its Congo oil operations

Stay and Play at Home: Google Doodle's launches throwback Doodle series

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

UK PM Boris Johnson back in charge of Covid-19 response

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Monday will resume charge of the governments response to the coronavirus pandemic, a month after being diagnosed with the deadly disease that has claimed 20,732 lives in the UK. Johnson, 55, had been ...

Malaysia reports 40 new coronavirus cases, one new death

Malaysia reported 40 new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus on Monday, taking the cumulative total to 5,820 infections.The health ministry also reported one new death, raising the total number of fatalities from the outbreak to 99. ...

China says no information to offer regarding N.Korea leader Kim

Chinas foreign ministry said on Monday it has no information to offer regarding North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, amid conflicting reports and speculation about his whereabouts and medical condition.Foreign ministry spokesman Geng Shuang mad...

French Grand Prix cancelled due to coronavirus pandemic

The organisers of the French Grand Prix on Monday confirmed that the event will not go ahead in 2020, in light of the coronavirus pandemic. The race was scheduled to take place at Circuit Paul Ricard at the end of June, but officials announ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020