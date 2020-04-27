Left Menu
Development News Edition

People of Bengal stuck outside need not worry as long as I am there: Mamata

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 27-04-2020 13:50 IST | Created: 27-04-2020 13:50 IST
People of Bengal stuck outside need not worry as long as I am there: Mamata

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday assured all possible help to people stuck outside the state amid the coronavirus-triggered lockdown, and said she would personally oversee the measures being undertaken to reach out to them. Taking to Twitter, Banerjee also said that the process to bring back students stuck in Rajasthan's Kota has been initiated and they would soon start their journey back home.

She asserted that people of Bengal stranded elsewhere need not feel helpless as long as she is the chief minister. "GoWB (Government of West Bengal) will initiate every possible help to people of Bengal stuck in diff (different) parts of the country due to lockdown, in returning home. I've instructed my officers to do the needful. Till the time I'm here, nobody from Bengal should feel helpless. I'm with you in these tough times," she tweeted.

"I am personally overseeing this & we will leave no stone unturned in ensuring that everyone gets any possible help. The initiation has already started & all students from Bengal stuck in Kota would begin their journey back soon," Banerjee added. Last week, Chief Secretary Rajiva Sinha had expressed helplessness in bringing back around 5,000 students stuck in Rajasthan's Kota, a coaching hub for engineering and medical aspirants, saying logistically it was not possible at that point in time.

He had urged the students and their families "to be patient for a few more days". "We have to organise 300 buses which will have three- night halts on the way from Kota to West Bengal. It is not possible to get so many people from Rajasthan to West Bengal," Sinha had said.

Over 390 students arrived in neighbouring Assam from Kota on Monday. They have been placed under institutional quarantine. Earlier this month, the governments of Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh had also sent buses to the western state to bring back students stuck in the coaching hub.

TRENDING

NTPC to procure fuel cell buses, cars for Delhi, Leh

MNCs, IT, BPO offices in Gurgaon may have to 'work from home' till July end in view of COVID-19 crisis: Senior H'yana govt official.

Total confirms 14 coronavirus cases at its Congo oil operations

Stay and Play at Home: Google Doodle's launches throwback Doodle series

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

UK PM Boris Johnson back in charge of Covid-19 response

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Monday will resume charge of the governments response to the coronavirus pandemic, a month after being diagnosed with the deadly disease that has claimed 20,732 lives in the UK. Johnson, 55, had been ...

Malaysia reports 40 new coronavirus cases, one new death

Malaysia reported 40 new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus on Monday, taking the cumulative total to 5,820 infections.The health ministry also reported one new death, raising the total number of fatalities from the outbreak to 99. ...

China says no information to offer regarding N.Korea leader Kim

Chinas foreign ministry said on Monday it has no information to offer regarding North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, amid conflicting reports and speculation about his whereabouts and medical condition.Foreign ministry spokesman Geng Shuang mad...

French Grand Prix cancelled due to coronavirus pandemic

The organisers of the French Grand Prix on Monday confirmed that the event will not go ahead in 2020, in light of the coronavirus pandemic. The race was scheduled to take place at Circuit Paul Ricard at the end of June, but officials announ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020