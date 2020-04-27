Left Menu
Bihar ADJ going for brother's funeral made to wait for hours, action sought against UP policemen

PTI | Patna | Updated: 27-04-2020 13:59 IST | Created: 27-04-2020 13:59 IST
The Bihar Judicial Services Association (BJSA) on Monday expressed displeasure after Uttar Pradesh Police made one of its members wait for five hours before allowing him to enter the state to attend his brothers funeral in the neighbouring state, though he possessed a valid pass to travel during the lockdown. Personnel of Deoria district police in UP stopped Additional District and Sessions Judge (ADJ) of Siwan, Ramayan Ram, twice and he, along with his family members, had to wait inside the police station of Guthni for hours, BJSA Secretary Ajit Kumar Singh said.

The funeral of his brother was also delayed because of this, he said and demanded action against the erring officials. "A judicial officer, who was going to attend the funeral of his younger brother with a valid pass, was wrongfully restrained for five hours by Deoria Police. This is an insensitive and callous approach of the Deoria Police and the SP of Deoria," Singh said.

Deoria police also defied the official order issued by the Siwan district magistrate allowing Ram to travel to Pahalwanpur village in Ghazipur district of UP, he said. After the judicial officer was stopped at a check post at Mehrauna in Deoria district on Friday afternoon, he came to Guthni police station. The station house officer of Guthni later took him to the check post and urged the UP police to allow Ram to enter.

Mehrauna police, however, denied him permission again saying Siwan has several Covid-19 hotspot areas, and he had to return to Gutthni police station. Ram also talked to the Deoria SP seeking permission to travel to Gazipur, but in vain, sources said. The BJSA secretary said he has written to the chief secretary and the director general of police of both UP and Bihar demanding action against the erring officials.

"It will be my endeavour to see that the grievance of the judicial officer is appropriately redressed," Singh said. PTI AR NN NN

