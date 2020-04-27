More than 5,000 safety face hoods given to CISF personnel

More than 5,000 safety face hoods given to CISF personnelPTI | Chennai | Updated: 27-04-2020 17:50 IST | Created: 27-04-2020 17:50 IST
A city-based educational institution on Monday handed over more than 5,000 safety face hoods designed by it to the CISF to be used as protection equipment against COVID-19 for its personnel. Saveetha Institute of Medical and Technical Sciences (SIMATS) said researchers and scientists at Saveetha Medical College have designed the "cost-effective" safety face hood.
It "provides effective protection from droplets infection," the institute claimed. "This face hood is held by elastic and is more comfortable than the existing available face hoods, and can be worn for longer hours," it said in a release.
Dr N M Veeraiyan, Chancellor, SIMATS, handed over the face hoods to Vinay Kalra, DIG CISF RTC Arakkonam, and Ashish Kumar, Commandant CISF, Chennai Airport, the release said. The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) provides security cover to Public Sector Undertakings such as nuclear installations and airports.
- READ MORE ON:
- CISF
- COVID
- Chennai Airport
- Public Sector
ALSO READ
CISF constable posted at Delhi's IGI Airport tests COVID-19 positive
CISF's Delhi Metro plan: Face masks, Aarogya Setu, contactless frisking; no entry if flu symptoms
CISF Delhi Metro resumption plan: Face masks must, Aarogya Setu e-pass; no entry if flu symptoms
ITBP hands over 2,000 PPE kits, masks to CISF Delhi metro unit
COVID-19: CISF launches 'e-office' app for movement of files