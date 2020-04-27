Left Menu
More than 5,000 safety face hoods given to CISF personnel

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 27-04-2020 17:50 IST | Created: 27-04-2020 17:50 IST
More than 5,000 safety face hoods given to CISF personnel

A city-based educational institution on Monday handed over more than 5,000 safety face hoods designed by it to the CISF to be used as protection equipment against COVID-19 for its personnel. Saveetha Institute of Medical and Technical Sciences (SIMATS) said researchers and scientists at Saveetha Medical College have designed the "cost-effective" safety face hood.

It "provides effective protection from droplets infection," the institute claimed. "This face hood is held by elastic and is more comfortable than the existing available face hoods, and can be worn for longer hours," it said in a release.

Dr N M Veeraiyan, Chancellor, SIMATS, handed over the face hoods to Vinay Kalra, DIG CISF RTC Arakkonam, and Ashish Kumar, Commandant CISF, Chennai Airport, the release said. The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) provides security cover to Public Sector Undertakings such as nuclear installations and airports.

